(CBS DETROIT/CNN) — The mystery behind the death of Disney actor Cameron Boyce continues.

Contrary to earlier reports, initial information indicates actor Cameron Boyce died of natural causes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

“Preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” a press release from the coroner states.

The final manner and cause will be determined at a later date, the statement said.

Boyce’s family told People magazine earlier this week that the 20-year-old actor’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

The family asked for privacy as they make funeral arrangements.

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family said in the statement.

Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, on Wednesday shared the last photo he took of his son before he died last weekend.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

Cameron Boyce starred in “Jessie,” a Disney Channel show, for four seasons from 2011-2015.

He also starred in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” with Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler. He played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos, in Disney Channel’s “Descendants.”

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” which is set to hit HBO this fall.

CNN’s Doug Criss and Lisa France contributed to this story.

