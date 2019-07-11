Comments
MACOMB COUNTY (the Patch)— The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous reports of counterfeit checks circulating around the area. The checks are typically issued by the sheriff’s office to inmates upon their release for funds taken from when entering the jail. Authorities say local party stores are now the victims in these incidents.
Within the past 7 days, 11 counterfeit checks has been passed within Mt. Clemens, Clinton Township, Shelby Township and Troy, police said.
The checks look almost identical to legitimate checks that would be issued to released inmates from the Macomb County Jail, including a Macomb County Sheriff’s logo in the upper right hand corner with the Sheriff’s Office address and “Inmate Funds.” There is also an authorized signature and a Chemical Bank logo.
