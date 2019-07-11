Comments
ROYAL OAK (the Patch) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is celebrating World Snake Day on Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Detroit Zoo’s Holden Reptile Conservation Center. The event will include hands-on learning activities, zookeeper talks and opportunities for visitors to learn about snake conservation.
Zookeeper talks will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the world of snakes by participating in conservation activities and making observations about different snake species based on their patterns.
The DZS’s conservation efforts for the massasauga rattlesnake will also be featured. Of the more than 3,000 species of snakes in the world, 500 are venomous, with only one – the massasauga rattlesnake – found in Michigan.
