DETROIT (the Patch) — Seafood lovers, this event is for you. The Lobster Fest is returning to Detroit for its second year in Motor City.
The 2nd annual Great American Lobster Fest will take place Sept. 13-15 in Detroit’s Hart Plaza for a three-day seafood spectacle. The event will be complete with live lobster flown in fresh from the East Coast courtesy of Lobster Gram, live music performances, family-friendly dining and activities, craft shopping, and cold beverages.
The Great American Lobster Fest has hit the road to celebrate its 6th Anniversary this year. The fest is now featured in three Midwest cities: Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit.
