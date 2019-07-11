TRAVERSE CITY (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Another case of the measles has been confirmed in Michigan bringing the total to 45 in the state this year.
Health officials in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula are urging people to watch for measles symptoms after a young woman who recently traveled to Ukraine was confirmed to have the highly contagious disease .
The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the unvaccinated woman returned to northern Michigan with measles and officials wouldn’t be surprised if additional cases are found. She may have exposed people at a store, government office and health facilities in Traverse City from June 30 to July 4.
The department says there was no exposure at the National Cherry Festival, which ended last weekend and draws big crowds each summer to Traverse City.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.