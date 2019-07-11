Filed Under:Mountain Dew, UP

(CBS DETROIT) – Mountain Dew launched their “Dewnited States” promotion with a map of limited edition bottles for states, but there was a problem.

Mountain Dew included the Upper Peninsula with Wisconsin.

A UP Twitter account called out Mountain Dew and insisted on a correction or the company send a free case of the limited edition bottles to UP residents.

Mountain Dew’s Twitter account responded apologizing to the UP account and residents.

“Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula,” Mountain Dew tweeted.

https://twitter.com/MountainDew/status/1149079634572656642/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1149079634572656642%7Ctwgr%5E393039363b636f6e74726f6c&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clickondetroit.com%2Fnews%2Fmichigan%2Fmountain-dew-apologizes-to-michigan-for-adding-up-to-wisconsin-in-map

