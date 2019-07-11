KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Grand Rapids woman who killed herself and her twins daughters by driving into the Kalamazoo river on June 17 tried to poison them first.
Ineza McClinton, 44, tried to make 9-year-old twins, Angel and Faith, drink juice with added antifreeze in the spring.
Authorities say the information about the attempted poisoning wasn’t reported to Grand Rapids officers
Relatives told police they intervened in McClinton’s suicide attempt and discovered her unsuccessful effort to poison the girls. McClinton’s mother told investigators about the plan, which included Ineza McClinton’s attempt to die by overdosing on pills.
Relatives say McClinton sought help for depression and took prescription drugs for mental illnesses.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.