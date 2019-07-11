MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two males who allegedly tampered with a rent drop box.
It happened in Westbridge Manor in Macomb Township at 5:15 a.m. June 3.
The sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page Wednesday, after this incident “several rent envelopes were missing.”
Surveillance footage shows the two men during the incident.
The first male is described as a white male with a camouflage hoodie pulled over his head, black jeans and dark colored high top shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The second male is described as a white male with facial hair (beard style), a dark gray hoodie with a large shark emblem on it, light gray sweat pants and dark colored “Nike” high top shoes with a Nike swoosh on the top front area.
Both males are believed to be in a white SUV type vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wiley at 586-307-8230.
