Flint (CBS DETROIT/CNN)- You never know what you can do until you do it.
A young Flint mom is living proof of that. Her baby delivery story is far from ordinary.
Takara Brown, 17, definitely has a calmness about her, which likely helped her get through one of the most intense situations of her life.
Aside from some minor contractions she was having, July 5 started off pretty normal for Brown, who at that point was just one week away from her due date. Brown assumed she was fine.
She said her water didn’t break either. But little London was ready to make her debut anyway.
After feeling her baby’s head, Brown said she knew she had to act quickly. She grabbed a towel in the kitchen and used what she learned from her mom and sister to safely deliver her child.
Takara said she screamed when pushing London out. That’s when her siblings ran downstairs to help her and to clear the baby’s airway.
Her sister then called their mother, Talecia Smith, to tell her what happened. By the time Smith got home, the ambulance had arrived.
Takara and London were checked out at the hospital, where she received praise for how she handled the situation. Her newborn is healthy and doing well.
