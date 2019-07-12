Comments
(CBS Detroit)– The body of missing Indiana teen was found and recovered at a beach in Chikaming, Twp. Authorities later determined the body to be 17-year old Rahem Mason of South Bend, Indiana.
Mason had been missing since Saturday. He was seen swimming in Lake Michigan prior to being found in Michigan around 12: 40 p.m. A beachgoer discovered Mason’s body along the beach while walking. The cause of death is suspected to be accidental drowning.
