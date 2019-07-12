(CBS Detroit)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to host the U.S. women’s soccer team in Michigan. The soccer team has been making national headlines as they are advocating for pay equality; pointing out that their male counterparts make more money.
Governor Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently established The Task Force in Women’s Sports to promote more opportunities for women and girls in sports. In a Twitter post, Governor Whitmer congratulated the team personally:
Secretary Benson shared the same sentiments in a tweet:
As of yet, the U.S. women’s soccer team has yet to state whether they will be stopping here in Michigan.
