Michigan Woman's Lost Wallet Recovered 1 Year LaterFenton Township, MI native Jennifer Tremaine lost her wallet while out on Lake Fenton on July 6, 2018. In the wallet, Tremaine kept the following: credit cards, insurance cards, $274, and a single $100 dollar bill reserved strictly for emergencies.

Homosexual Man Slain, Another Wounded After Using Dating App In DetroitA 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted through a dating app.

Body Of Missing Indiana Teen Found On Michigan BeachThe body of missing Indiana teen was found and recovered at a beach in Chikaming, Twp. Authorities later determined the body to be 17-year old Rahem Mason of South Bend, Indiana.

Michigan Matters: The Presidential Race, The NAACP, and an Art FairWith the 2020 presidential race on, the chairs of the state’s Republican and Democratic parties took time to appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters to discuss how they are gearing up for what promises to be a blockbuster election cycle.

Governor Whitmer Invites Winning Women's U.S. Soccer Team to MichiganGovernor Gretchen Whitmer wants to host the U.S. women's soccer team in Michigan. The soccer team has been making national headlines as they are advocating for pay equality; pointing out that their male counterparts make more money.

Wife, Husband Dead In Murder-Suicide Outside Michigan Nursing HomePolice say a man and his wife were found dead after a murder-suicide outside a nursing home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.