



With the 2020 presidential race on, the chairs of the state’s Republican and Democratic parties took time to appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss how they are gearing up for what promises to be a blockbuster election cycle.

The show airs 11:30 am this Saturday at a special day (due to CBS coverage of Apollo 11:30 am Sunday).

Lavora Barnes, who runs the Democratic Party, and Laura Cox, her Republican counterpart, each appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the ground game shaping up.

Barnes talked about lessons learned from the 2016 election when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump.

Cox mentioned the economy and other things that have improved since Donald Trump took office and said it will resonate with voters in 2020.

They both talked about another race sure to gain attention – Sen. Gary Peters who is facing re-election, and Republican challenger John James, who ran against Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year, and is now running against Peters.

Michigan will get some attention in the presidential election as the next Democratic Presidential candidate debate will be held July 30-31 in Detroit.

Michael Turner, chair of the NAACP 110th Annual Convention held in Detroit July 20-24, and Kamilia Landrum, of the Detroit Branch NAACP, also appeared with Cain to talk about their upcoming event which will draw thousands.

One highlight will be a Democratic Presidential Candidates forum on July 24. At least eight of the 20-something candidates have agreed to participate.

And the Ann Arbor Art Fair – which opens this Thursday and continues thru Sunday – was another topic on the show as Frances Todoro-Hargreaves, spokeswoman for the fair, and Susan Pollay, of the Ann Arbor DDA, stopped by to talk about the epic summer time event.

Hundreds of thousands will travel to the event as it is worth millions to the city, Pollay said.

Todoro-Hargreaves talked about the various fairs that make up the Ann Arbor Fair.

