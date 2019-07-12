(CBS Detroit)– Fenton Township, MI native Jennifer Tremaine lost her wallet while out on Lake Fenton on July 6, 2018. In the wallet, Tremaine kept the following: credit cards, insurance cards, $274, and a single $100 dollar bill reserved strictly for emergencies.
She did not realize it was misplaced until she offered to pay for her friend’s meal. That’s when she retraced her steps and remembered she left the wallet on top of the boat she was on. She instantly thought the wallet fell off into the water.
One year later, Tremaine received a text from a friend that the wallet was found with all of its contents still inside it. Tremaine says this experience has allowed her to see that there’s still good in the world. She plans to take the person who found her wallet to dinner.
