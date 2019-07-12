Menu
First Forecast Weather July 12, 2019 (Tonight)
Clear Skies This Evening
59 minutes ago
Tar-Like Substance Found In Michigan Lake
A tar-like substance was discovered by a family of boaters in Muskegon Lake twice over the weekend. They expressed concern regarding the substance.
Michigan Woman's Lost Wallet Recovered 1 Year Later
Fenton Township, MI native Jennifer Tremaine lost her wallet while out on Lake Fenton on July 6, 2018. In the wallet, Tremaine kept the following: credit cards, insurance cards, $274, and a single $100 dollar bill reserved strictly for emergencies.
Homosexual Man Slain, Another Wounded After Using Dating App In Detroit
A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted through a dating app.
Body Of Missing Indiana Teen Found On Michigan Beach
The body of missing Indiana teen was found and recovered at a beach in Chikaming, Twp. Authorities later determined the body to be 17-year old Rahem Mason of South Bend, Indiana.
Michigan Matters: The Presidential Race, The NAACP, and an Art Fair
With the 2020 presidential race on, the chairs of the state’s Republican and Democratic parties took time to appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters to discuss how they are gearing up for what promises to be a blockbuster election cycle.
Governor Whitmer Invites Winning Women's U.S. Soccer Team to Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to host the U.S. women's soccer team in Michigan. The soccer team has been making national headlines as they are advocating for pay equality; pointing out that their male counterparts make more money.
Weather Stories
Expect Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday.
Expect Mostly Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Stream The John Deere Classic
The John Deere Classic comes to you live from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
'It's Not Easy To Make A League Last': Ice Cube Talks Big 3, Dr. Dre, And John Singleton
The legendary artist and actor discusses his career, working with Dr. Dre, and year three of the Big 3 basketball league.
Detroit's Jerome "The Bus" Bettis & Rev. Jesse Jackson Receive XCEL Award
The XCEL Awards recognize the outstanding impact, achievement, and leadership by men in business, the arts, education, government, and other influential areas.
Tyler Ankrum Gets First NASCAR Truck Win
Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway.
10 Ways To Prepare For a Natural Disaster
From earthquakes in California to hurricanes in the Atlantic, natural disasters can create life-threatening situations. These disasters vary somewhat in the ways you prepare.
5 Events Worth Checking Out In Detroit This Week
From a workshop to a live performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Top Summer 2019 Reads
Summer is the perfect time to scratch some books off your reading list. Here's some of the top summer reads this year:
5 Ways To Beat The Heat
The summer heat makes for a beautiful day, but it can be unbearable. Here are some ways to ensure you stay safe while enjoying the sun:
Top Metro Detroit Vegetarian Restaurants
Are you a vegetarian and in need of some great restaurants. Keep reading!
Guide To Firework Safety 2019: List of Recalled Michigan Fireworks
On the Fourth of July, you want your fireworks to explode. You don't want them to put your cookout in danger.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Autos
Michigan Gas Prices Have Increased
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.79 per gallon as travelers prepare to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday.
Michigan Matters: Mobility and the Motor City on the Move
It was talk of autos, mobility and the Motor City which took center stage as the CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” crew attended the Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s event on Thursday and heard latest about the 2020 North American International Auto Show.
