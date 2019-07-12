Comments
(CBS Detroit)– A tar-like substance was discovered by a family of boaters in Muskegon Lake twice over the weekend. They expressed concern regarding the substance.
The family states that the substance felt like grease and stuck to their fingers easily. The West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Convention started investigating Tuesday and are still unsure of what the substance is.
It is said that the substance does not burn the skin nor is it harmful to the body.
Be sure to contact The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy if you see the substance or have any questions.
