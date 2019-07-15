Filed Under:detroit news


DETROIT (the Patch) — At least one protester was arrested from outside the ICE office in Detroit Friday morning, according to reports. That person may face federal charges, the report said.

Officials report that during the protest an ambulance was called to help a protester who couldn’t walk. The incidents unfolded outside the Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Offices at the corner of East Jefferson and Mt. Elliot Street in Detroit.

A masked protester told local news their goal was to shut down the immigration office. The protesters said their goal was peaceful, though someone placed a wire and padlock on the gate and one protester was caught on surveillance video spraying another gate with foam insulation.

