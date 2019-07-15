Comments
(CBS Detroit)– A $5,000 reward is being offered to people who have information about a recent break-in and theft at a gun shop in Cascade Township, MI.
At around 2:47 a.m. last Wednesday, the suspect broke into the Barracks gun shop. Kent County officials are investigating the crime as of now. It is said that four people broke into the store with masks on and stole 23 handguns before jumping into a white sports utility vehicle.
If you have any tips, call the Kent County Sheriff’s office at (616) 632-6100.
