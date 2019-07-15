Comments

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Operation Chill is a fun new way for Farmington Police to reward children who are caught being safe this summer.
During Operation Chill officers will distribute coupons for free 7-Eleven Slurpees to kids who are setting a good example showing safe behaviors.
Police K9 Dozer and his partner Officer Ryan Yudt say they recently rewarded a group of local children with free Slurpees.
Rewarded behaviors include:
– Wearing a helmet while biking or skate boarding.
– Looking both ways before crossing the road.
– Using playground equipment in a safe manner.
