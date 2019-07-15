Filed Under:City of Farmington Hills, Operation Chill

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Operation Chill is a fun new way for Farmington Police to reward children who are caught being safe this summer.

During Operation Chill officers will distribute coupons for free 7-Eleven Slurpees to kids who are setting a good example showing safe behaviors.

Police K9 Dozer and his partner Officer Ryan Yudt say they recently rewarded a group of local children with free Slurpees.

K9 Officer Dozer poses with local kids after being rewarded with free Slurpees. (Credit: City of Farmington Hills)

Rewarded behaviors include:

– Wearing a helmet while biking or skate boarding.
– Looking both ways before crossing the road.
– Using playground equipment in a safe manner.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s