MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s that time again and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help donating to their back to school drive.
The sheriff’s office 3rd Annual Badges and Backpacks drive will help underprivileged kids within the community.
Donations can be dropped off at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, located at 43565 Elizabeth in Mt. Clemens. The deadline is Aug. 2.
The sheriff’s office is asking for backpacks with school supplies in them such as crayons, pencils, scissors, notepads, markers, glue sticks, Kleenex, hand sanitizer and more.
