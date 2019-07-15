(CBS Detroit)– On Monday, a male victim was found dead in the middle of a Detroit street on the westside.

A 911 caller told police there was a man lying in the street. Police discovered the victim’s body around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenview Road.

The man was about 20 years old and 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have not released his identify. Investigations are underway.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

