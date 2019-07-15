Comments
(CBS Detroit)– A 56-year old male victim was mauled by three dogs on Detroit’s Westside. The victim’s injuries required him to go into immediate surgery early Monday morning. He was in critical condition, but his condition is now considered temporary serious.
The dog attack occurred at around 12:07 a.m. on Warwick Avenue. A witness took the victim to the hospital where he was treated.
The dogs who attacked the victim are owned by a 59-year old man who is believed to be the victim’s neighbor. The names of those involved have yet to be released. Animal control are investigating the nature of the attack.
