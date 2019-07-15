Comments
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, Michigan State Police are searching for the driver involved.
It happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor, MSP said on Twitter.
“The driver is missing from the scene and there is a large amount of blood at the scene. Troopers and K-9 units are checking the area,” said MSP.
MSP tweeted an update around 11 a.m. Monday.
“The K9 track for the driver or anyone else that was in the vehicle was unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
