(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police have identified a man involved in a fatal accident Monday morning.

Police say a 43-year-old man of Chesterfield lost control when it entered onto the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound M-10.

The black Charger went on to the grass went on to the grass, struck a raised manhole cover and went air born striking the bridge. The 43-year-old man was ejected onto the underside of the bridge slope. The vehicle continued downward on struck a bridge pylon.

The investigation is ongoing and police have notified the man’s next of kin.

