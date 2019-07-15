Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police have identified a man involved in a fatal accident Monday morning.
Police say a 43-year-old man of Chesterfield lost control when it entered onto the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound M-10.
The black Charger went on to the grass went on to the grass, struck a raised manhole cover and went air born striking the bridge. The 43-year-old man was ejected onto the underside of the bridge slope. The vehicle continued downward on struck a bridge pylon.
The investigation is ongoing and police have notified the man’s next of kin.
