ROCHESTER HILLS (the Patch) — Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett is helping other mayors get a first-hand look at the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett speaks with officials at the border. (City of Rochester Hills)

Last week a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) was in El Paso, Texas to better understand the situation at the border and it was led by Barnett, the USCM president.

“Cities were among the first to feel the impact of this crisis, and local communities have made extraordinary efforts to alleviate the human suffering,” Barnett said. “We’re pleased that Congress recently provided some emergency funding, but it’s clear that more must be done to meet the needs at the border. We cannot allow partisanship to get in the way of solving this crisis.”

