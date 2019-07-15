(CBS Detroit)– Michigan State University, Wayne State University, and the University of Michigan will all provide economic data to Detroit through the City of Detroit University Economic Partnership. The information will then be used to evaluate economic conditions in the local area and to plan for overall economic improvement.
The University of Michigan will lead the research with its seminar. Michigan State University will give revenue modeling and forecasting through its Center for Local Government, Finance and Policy. Additionally, Wayne State University will focus more on providing data on housing and property taxes.
