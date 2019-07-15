(CBS Detroit)– Wayne State University will now allow students at St. Clair College in Windsor, Canada to transfer to their institution through a new agreement. With this articulation agreement, St. Clair College students will be able to select four-year degree programs.

On July 10, 2019, the Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson and St. Clair President Patti France made an official announcement.

The agreement will offer an easy transition for St. Clair students in the two-year college diploma and or three-year advanced college diploma programs who have ideas on what they want to study. Then, they can maximize credits earned at St. Clair and transferred to Wayne State, which will help them finish their bachelor’s degree in less time.

The programs are the following: business administration, accounting and marketing in the Mike Ilitch School of Business; computer technology in the College of Engineering; and interior design in the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts.

“Everything we are doing is designed to make it possible for St. Clair students to complete a four-year degree at a research-intensive institution,” Wilson says. “By transferring to Wayne State, St. Clair students can get international experience close to home and build a resume that will make them attractive to employers on both sides of the river.

Nearly one-quarter of Wayne State’s 1,700 international students come from Canada. WSU has several programs in place to encourage Canadians to enroll, including the Great Lakes Tuition Award, which allows undergraduate residents of Ontario to attend WSU for only 10 percent more than the in-state rate and about 50 percent less than all other international students pay.

Qualified students transferring from St. Clair will be eligible for merit scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 per year for up to two years. Requirements vary by scholarship, but all transfer students should apply by Oct. 1, 2019, for maximum scholarship consideration to begin classes in January or by June 1, 2020, to begin classes in August.

Wayne State accepts OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) funding from students who qualify.

