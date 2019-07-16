Filed Under:detroit news


DEARBORN (the Patch) — Hamido Restaurant in East Dearborn was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday afternoon and management refused to give them information, according to reports.

Dearborn-based blog TCD first reported the raid happening at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. TCD said restaurant management did not give ICE any information or paperwork on their employees, and ICE officials promised restaurant employees they would be back in a couple of days.

