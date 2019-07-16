(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh will visit several southeast Michigan cities to continue their Elder Abuse Listening Tour.
At least 73,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse at the hands of individuals entrusted to care for them.
The listening tour provides a forum for members of the senior community to share concerns surrounding this often under-recognized and under-reported social problem. Abusers go to great lengths to harm the members of our most senior community in the forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation. Ensuring the safety and top-notch care for Michigan’s senior community is a top priority for the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force.
The cities include:
Clinton Township – 9 – 11 a.m.
Monday, July 22, 2019
Macomb Intermediate School District
44001 Garfield Rd.
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Ann Arbor – 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 22, 2019
Washtenaw Community College
Morris Lawrence Building
4800 E. Huron River Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Farmington – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Farmington Community Library
32737 West 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington, MI 48334
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.