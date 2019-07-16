(CBS Detroit)– A 19-year old man from Dexter was arrested early Sunday morning. A Chelsea, MI police officer stopped during a 4:15 a.m. routine patrol to check on the man once he saw the driver’s car in a ditch. He then found out through conversation that the driver had been drinking.
The driver admitted he had Jell-O shots and attempted to turn his car around when he went too far off the shoulder. He then admitted to also drinking one large beer four hours before getting stuck in the ditch.
The police officer administered a sobriety test and the driver’s blood alcohol content was .093. The driver was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver is now booked at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case will be sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.
