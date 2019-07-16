COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A 2-year-old girl is reunited with her family after wandering away from a woodland campsite in northern Michigan.

Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive. Details to follow when available. — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was missing for more than 24 hours prompting a massive search involving law enforcement dogs and a helicopter, police said.

After spending a night outside, she walked up to a home in Oscoda County around 11:30 a.m. and a woman who lived there notified authorities, state police Lt. Travis House told reporters. The house was about half a mile from the campsite and just west of a command center set up by police.

House said Gabriella was “missing her bottoms and her shoes” when she showed up at the house, but that she “seems relatively unfazed for a 2-year-old who’s been in the woods overnight.”

He described Gabriella as being well and healthy. She was taken to a hospital for observation.

Gabriella’s family told police that they lost track of her around 8:15 a.m. Monday while they were packing up at the campsite. Law enforcement from several agencies joined the hunt for the toddler that day, but couldn’t find her.

“We found her coat to the south and east, so she covered quite a bit of ground,” House said. “This house kind of marked the very outside of where we covered searching, so far. Luckily there was a resident @ home. The resident had been contacted by us earlier, so she knew Gabriella was missing.”

