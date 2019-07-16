FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An ongoing investigation continues following a fatal car crash in Farmington Hills.
It happened at Eight Mile and Insker Roads at 3:48 p.m. July 13.
Police say their investigation indicates at-fault driver, 20-year-old Cornell Fuller, Jr., of Wixom was driving a black Chevy Impala westbound on Eight Mile, disregarded a red traffic signal at Inkster Road and struck a white Ford Taurus headed southbound on Inkster.
QiQi Li, 33, of Detroit was in the Taurus.
Police say Fuller fled from a Southfield police officer earlier, who had terminated the pursuit prior to the crash.
Investigators notified the families of both drivers.
