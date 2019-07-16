Kurt Busch One Of The Wheelmen 20 Years Into Rocky CareerKurt Busch has been called many things during his tumultuous 20 seasons at NASCAR's top level. He is ornery, easily unhinged, and has lost control of his temper enough times that it nearly derailed his career.

Tigers Lose Lead Then Game To Tribe 8-6"After losing the first two games, obviously that put a lot of pressure on us," Mercado said. "Winning that game yesterday was absolutely huge. Going into this series, you take the first game and you definitely get back on track."

Baseball Report: Twins, Yankees Likely Buyers At Trade DeadlineWith MLB's trade deadline approaching, the Twins and Yankees, both leading their divisions, could be in the market for some pitching help.

Tigers Avoid Sweep, Beat KC 12-8Jordan Zimmermann wasn't much better for Detroit. He allowed seven runs on eight hits before he was pulled after facing four batters in the fifth inning. He still hasn't won since last Sept. 5.