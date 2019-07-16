Comments
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe will host its sixth annual Sizzlin’ Summer Night event from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 1 at Kennedy Park located at 24517 Schroeder Ave.
Each year RARE hosts the event for residents to enjoy activities, food vendors and entertainment.
This year’s activities includes train rides, candy walk, air brush tattoos, dunk tank, moonwalk obstacle course, vendor show and a basket raffle.
Mr. Incredible will stop by the event, along with other entertainment.
