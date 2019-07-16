(CBS DETROIT/AP) —Today search crews in Michigan will be back looking for 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale, who disappeared while camping with her family.
State police say Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing from the campsite in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m. Monday and her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen. Police dogs and a helicopter have been taking part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed Tuesday morning.
State police say the family is from the Monroe area in southeastern Michigan. They had been camping at the Comins Township campsite about 170 miles northwest of Detroit since late last week. They said they lost track of Gabriella while they were packing up at the campsite.
Crews found a pink coat she was wearing a few hundred yards from where she disappeared.
