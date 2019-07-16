Comments
MICHIGAN CITY (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Witnesses say a toddler was rescued in Lake Michigan after he drifted away from his family on an inflatable duck in Indiana.
Dave Benjamin tells WBBM-TV that a boater finally grabbed the boy after the duck flipped over Monday, off Washington Beach in Michigan City. Benjamin tried to reach the boy on a paddleboard.
He says there was a feeling of “exhaustion and high anxiety” as the child’s inflatable was carried away by wind. The boy’s mother couldn’t immediately reach him.
