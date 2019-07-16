Comments
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A woman’s joy ride in a stolen Ferndale police vehicle has led her to stand trial before an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge.
Destiny Hawkins, 24, led police on a chase swerving in and out of traffic and driving westbound in eastbound lanes before slamming into another vehicle near Livernois in Detroit July 5.
She remains in the Oakland County Jail with a $250,000 cash bond for felony charge of auto theft and third-degree fleeing and eluding.
Ferndale Police said on their YouTube page Hawkins’ dashcam “depicts the dangerous driving by the suspect which put the community at great risk.”
