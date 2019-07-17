(CBS DETROIT/DETROIT NEWS)- The construction on Livernois’ iconic Avenue of Fashion has been happening since May 2019. The construction has had harsh effects on businesses. Many businesses are hurrying to boost sales as they do not want to close.

Kuzzo’s, a popular chicken and waffles restaurant, is closing until November. They are taking time off to evaluate training, staffing, and complete necessary renovations. Owner Ron Bartell also has plans to open multiple locations across Metro Detroit.

They’re known for their waffles and chicken as well as their soul food.

The Livernois project is part of the city’s $125 million neighborhood improvement plan. The project is the main pilot of Mayor Mike Duggan’s effort to revitalize the infrastructure of commercial corridors to spur business in the neighborhoods.

Business owners on Livernois are excited about the potential boost the streetscape could bring their store, but some are worried about surviving to see it. Other stores, such as D&D Cuisine and Loose Massage Therapy Plus, are delaying opening until the project is over.

The fate of all of the Avenue of Fashion businesses are in the hands of the community that patronize them.

