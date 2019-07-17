(CBS DETROIT) Plans have been scraped for a new gathering space in Downtown Detroit.
On Tuesday Detroit City Council rejected a proposal to turn a section of Woodward in the city’s downtown into a permanent gathering space.
The Detroit News reports, Detroit’s administration was seeking a five-year closure of Woodward off of Jefferson Avenue just west of City Hall for its “Spirit of Detroit Plaza.” But council members, citing traffic and safety worries, ultimately cast a 4-4 vote, failing to reach a majority decision.
The space between Jefferson and Larned, has been controversial since it launched two years ago without input from the city’s legislative body.
President Brenda Jones, president pro tem Mary Sheffield and members Janee Ayers and Roy McCalister Jr. voted against the measure. Council members James Tate, Gabe Leland, Scott Benson and Raquel Castaneda-Lopez supported it. Andre Spivey was absent.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.