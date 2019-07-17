Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Cooling centers are opening up across Metro Detroit in anticipation of rising high temperatures and heat indexes which will make it feel like its 110 degrees outside. Cooling centers offer air conditioning and most have cold water.
Wayne County
Detroit
- Team Wellness Center at 6309 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48207 will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20
- Team Wellness Center’s Eastern Market location at 2925 Russell St., Detroit, MI 48207 will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19th.
- Visitors can cool off in an air-conditioned facility while enjoying popsicles and cold water. They can also play games, watch television, socialize, or just relax while they wait out the heat. Team Wellness Center has an overnight program which hosts more than 100 homeless individuals every night at the East location. People who have nowhere to go when the cooling centers close for the evening are welcome to stay overnight.
Here’s a list of cooling centers that opened earlier this month in Wayne County.
Macomb County
Oakland County
Farmington Hills
- Costick Center — 28600 Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills — will be open as a cooling center starting Thursday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 24 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Southfield
- The city of Southfield will open a cooling center beginning on Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20 in the Southfield Pavilion located at 26000 Evergreen Road. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. A phone charging station will also be provided for guests. Click here for more information.
Hazel Park
- Oak Street Health center — 1142 E 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030 — Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Washtenaw County
