DETROIT (the Patch)— A Detroit cop has been charged after reportedly asking women for their phone numbers in exchange for getting out of traffic tickets.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Chancellor Dmitri Searcy, 32, of Detroit, with misconduct in office. According to Worthy’s office, on two different occasions Search asked women he had stopped for their phone numbers in exchange for not issuing them tickets during the stop.
On July 2, 2018, the officer allegedly conducted a traffic stop on Woodward Avenue near Congress, pulling over a 21-year-old woman from Sterling Heights. He allegedly asked for her number and after giving it to him, the woman said Searcy made several unwanted phone calls to her.
