MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Multiple days of dangerous heat are expected, and heat watches and heat advisories have been issued across Michigan. The heat index is expected to exceed 100 degrees by Friday, according to forecasts.
Compounding the heat, a severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued of the following counties: Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.
According to the National Weather Service, the heat will expand into the area on Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday and Saturday. The NWS is predicting dangerous heat on Friday.
Temperatures will peak in the 90s each day, the NWS said. Friday and Saturday will have high temps in the upper 90s close to 100. The heat index will peak at 102 to 112 each day.
Thursday will start becoming hot and humid and the high temp is 93 degrees. Showers and storms are expected in the evening.
