FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills has made the Costick Center available as a location to cool off and find relief from the heat with hotter temperatures rolling in southeast Michigan.
The Costick Center, located at 28600 11 Mile Road, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
During these extreme conditions, residents are advised to follow heat-related precautions:
– Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids.
– Reduce your intake of caffeinated beverages.
– Avoid strenuous outdoor work.
– Wear lightweight clothing.
– Pace yourself and don’t overdo it.
– Take cool showers or baths.
– Check on elderly, disabled or ill friends and relatives regularly.
– Do not leave children or pets in parked cars.
Other good places to escape the heat include shopping malls, museums, movie theatres and libraries.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.