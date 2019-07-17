FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department conducted a “Smoke Alarm Blitz” at the Sunset Mobile Village trailer park in the southeast section of the city.
On July 16, 33 state-funded smoke alarms and 16 carbon monoxide alarms were installed as part of the department’s ongoing campaign to prevent fires from growing out of control with vital early notification from working smoke alarms.
“When we aren’t responding to emergencies, our firefighters have been busy installing smoke alarms,” said Fire Marshal Jason Baloga. “If you are a Farmington Hills resident in need, the Fire Department will do everything possible to ensure that you are protected with working smoke alarms.”
The Farmington Hills Fire Department recommends that smoke alarms should be installed on each level of the home, in every bedroom, each hallway, and in all other living areas.
To ensure that those in need are protected, Farmington Hills Firefighters have partnered with the State Fire Marshal and MI Prevention in this important effort. Grant funding was procured so that the “Smoke Alarm Blitz” would have little impact on state or municipal budgets.
If anyone has questions or need help installing smoke alarms in your home, contact the Farmington Hills Fire Department at 248-871-2800.
