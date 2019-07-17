Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Corner is on the grounds of the old Tigers baseball stadium at Michigan and Trumbull and is set for new residents.
The four-story and 111-unit apartment complex starts at about $1,000 per month for studio apartments, $1,585 for one-bedroom apartments and between $2,315 and $2,730 for two-bedroom apartments.
The units include ceramic tile bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept floorplans, panoramic views, oversized balcony, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, two tone soft closing cabinets, walk-in closets with custom shelving, washer/dryer in home and wood-plank flooring throughout home.
