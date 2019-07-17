HARPER WOODS, MI (CBS DETROIT/DETROIT NEWS)– Former Harper Woods High School teacher, Charles Penn, 41, of Southfield, has been sentenced for offering to raise a 15-year old student’s grade in exchange for sexual acts on Wednesday. He was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for his actions.
According to officials, the 15-year old girl asked Penn on June 18, 2018 about extra credit to improve her grade in his economic course. His response was overheard by another female student.
A probe then occurred at Harper Woods High School. Penn left his job with the district during this probe.
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow issued the sentence, and Penn is expected to begin serving his six months in jail on Jan. 17, 2024, according to court records.
His term of probation began Wednesday.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detroit News contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.