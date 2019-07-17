Comments
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A man accused of shooting a western Michigan police officer has been arrested with the injured cop’s handcuffs.
Muskegon Heights police say 21-year-old Dayvon Davis was armed and wearing body armor when he was caught and handcuffed Tuesday. Officer Robert Kooi was shot in the arm on July 6 while responding to a call at an apartment building. He plans to return to work.
It wasn’t immediately known if Davis has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Muskegon Heights Chief Joseph Thomas says, “You can run but you can’t hide.”
