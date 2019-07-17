Comments
LANSING, MI (CBS DETROIT)– An unidentified Michigan man was impaled by a tree stump at Michigan State University. He ended up being stranded for 14 hours before being rescued by a group of runners at about 8 a.m the next morning.
The unidentified victim climbed a tree, fell from it, and landed on a 2-inch wide stump at about 6 p.m. on Friday.
The tree stump pierced through the man’s shoulder; exposing a bone.
His reasoning for climbing the tree was because he was “enjoying nature”.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and he is now being treated.
