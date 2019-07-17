Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT)– On early Wednesday morning, a middle-aged man walked out into traffic and was hit by a car. He is now in critical condition and being treated at a hospital.
The 28-year old female motorist was driving on Gratiot on Detroit’s eastside at about 1 a.m. when she struck the victim as he was walking out towards the roadway.
The motorist is cooperating with police. No other details are known at this point.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detroit News contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.