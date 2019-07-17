(CBS DETROIT)– After multiple complaints regarding aggressive drivers and speeding, Michigan State Police are cracking down on those speeding through Macomb County on Interstate 696. They are calling this enforcement effort “Operation Eastside”.
The enforcement effort will start around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Going to leave this here: Today we are conducting Operation Eastside, which is extra enforcement in the area of I-696 between Hoover and I-94 starting at 11 AM. This is one of many details focusing on high crash areas and public complaints about speed and aggressive drivers. pic.twitter.com/0ytxwIU3WE
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 17, 2019
In January 2018, state police ran a similar operation for similar reasons on the Southfield Freeway. They pulled over 47 motorists for speeding, distracted driving, tailgating and multiple lane changes, and discovered four people with warrants.
In 1989, the speed limit on I-696 was 55, and in 2007 it bumped up to 70 from 65. While a number of freeways went up to a 75 mph speed limit in 2017, I-696 was not one of them.
