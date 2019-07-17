Filed Under:michigan police

(CBS DETROIT)– After multiple complaints regarding aggressive drivers and speeding, Michigan State Police are cracking down on those speeding through Macomb County on Interstate 696. They are calling this enforcement effort “Operation Eastside”.

The enforcement effort will start around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In January 2018, state police ran a similar operation for similar reasons on the Southfield Freeway. They pulled over 47 motorists for speeding, distracted driving, tailgating and multiple lane changes, and discovered four people with warrants.

In 1989, the speed limit on I-696 was 55, and in 2007 it bumped up to 70 from 65. While a number of freeways went up to a 75 mph speed limit in 2017, I-696 was not one of them.

