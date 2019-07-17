LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent in June.
Total employment rose by about 2,000 while the number of jobless workers increased by 3,000 over the month.
The national unemployment rate last month was 3.7 percent.
Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says Michigan’s jobless rate has remained in the narrow range of 4 percent to 4.2 percent since October 2018. Michigan’s unemployment rate in April was 4.1 percent.
Payroll jobs increased in June to reach the highest level so far this year. Michigan’s manufacturing sector added 2,000 jobs in June, mostly due to recalls of auto workers on temporary layoff.
